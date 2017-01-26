Attorney Speaks for Dismissed School Employee

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Uhrichsville, Ohio) Attorneys representing a Claymont School employee relieved of duties are confident the case will end in their client’s favor.

Attorney Brandon Trent said he believes the facts will support his client, Scott Beckley.

“When all the facts and records come out with the respect to this matter that they will confirm Mr. Beckley’s professionalism and commitment to the best interest of the students and parents of Claymont City Schools.”

He goes on to say he believes the facts will show there is no justification for Beckley to continue to be on leave.

He was placed on paid administrative leave December 9th following allegations made by the district.

Both sides have refused to release specific details regarding the claims.

