Atwood Park Upgrades Continue

Mary Alice Reporting:

Improvements set to continue into 2017 for updates to the Atwood Park and campgrounds.

Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District Administrative Service Director Barb Bennett said the project has been on-going for several years.

One major project that will take several years to complete is upgrading the different RV campgrounds. One of the campgrounds (area 20) with 142 lots is scheduled for completion this year.

Bennett added there will be shore-line projects to prevent erosion and silt and sediment from getting into the lake.

Construction is scheduled for Atwood’s special events parking lot to accommodate the Alive Festival and Fall Festival.

These projects are part of MWCD’s Master Improvement Plan.

