Auto Fire Closes Exit Briefly

Mary Alice Reporting:

New Philadelphia firefighters responded to an auto fire on the exit ramp off U.S. 250 at Midvale.

Crews arrived on scene just before 8am to find the white truck fully involved.

The exit ramp was closed for around 10 minutes.

A cause for the blaze is not yet known.

(Photos from Julie Carlee)

