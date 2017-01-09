Barbara G. Raber – January 6, 2017

Barbara G. Raber 58 of 3795 TR 369 Millersburg passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017 at 9:20 AM at her residence surrounded by her family following a 1½ year battle with Cancer. She was born September 13, 1958 in Holmes County to Sarah J. (Miller) Troyer of Millersburg and the late Gideon B. Troyer. She was a member of the Old Order Amish Church.

She is survived by her husband Melvin M. Raber Jr. whom she married April 12, 2007; 2 stepsons Marion (Ada) Raber and Marlin (Ruby) Raber both of Charm; 3 step daughters Arlene (Scott) Somers of Berlin, Karen (Roy) Miller and Ruth (Jonas) Miller both of Baltic; 11 step grandchildren Miranda and Marissa Somers, Mark, Karen and Krista Raber, Ashley Miller, Angela, Marlin, Joel, Caleb and Lucas Miller; her mother Sara J. Troyer; 4 brothers and 2 sisters Mae (Atlee) Shetler and Dan (Verna) Troyer both of Millersburg, Mervin (Martha) Troyer of Sugarcreek, Aden (Sarah Ann) Troyer, Ben (Arlene) Troyer and Miriam (Marvin) Miller all of Millersburg and 29 nieces and nephews. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her first husband Andy Hershberger Jr. whom she married on May 1, 1980 and passed away on June 2, 2004 and a niece Marnita M. Troyer.

Services will be held on Monday, January 9, 2017 at 9:00 AM at the Marlin Raber Residence in Charm with Bishop Wayne M. Shetler officiating. Burial will be in the Hershberger Cemetery in Berlin Twp., Holmes County. Friends may call anytime after 10:00 AM on Saturday at the Marlin Raber Residence. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home at Sugarcreek.

