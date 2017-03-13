Barbara J. “Bobbie” Trunk – March 10, 2017

Barbara J. “Bobbie” Trunk, 84, of Tuscarawas passed away on Friday, March 10, 2017 at her residence.

Born August 1, 1932 in Weston, West Virginia she was a daughter of the late Chant and Georgia Weaver. Barb grew up in Weston and moved to New Philadelphia when she married Edward Trunk Sr. where they raised their family. She retired from the State of Ohio Liquor Control after 20 years of service.

Barb attended Feed Spring Church in Uhrichsville, and was an avid fan of the Buckeyes, Browns, Indians and Cavs. She always looked forward to her annual Weaver family reunion with her many nieces and nephews.

Barb will be sadly missed by her children, Sharon (Phil) Tidrick, Larry (Kay) Trunk both of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Logan (Lindsey) Tidrick, Kayela Tidrick and Brittany Dorsey, Jhama (Michael) Marston, Danielle Trunk and companion Mike Czajka, Chant Trunk; five great grandchildren whom she adored, and her good friends at the Lion’s Manor in Tuscarawas.

In addition to her parents, Barb was also preceded in death by her seven siblings and good friend, Betty Webler.

In keeping with Barb’s wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. Private family services will be held at a later date. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Barb may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of one’s choice.

