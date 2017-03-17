Bars Team Up with Troopers in St. Patrick’s Day Celebration

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Local restaurant and bars are teaming up with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to keep roadways safe this St. Patrick’s Day.

New Philadelphia OSP Post Commander, Mark Glennon, explained that the partnership with Vaughan’s Pub in Bolivar and the Broadway Brewhouse in New Philadelphia is designed to encourage designated drivers.

“Last year we had 20% of our fatal crashes were the result of alcohol. So for St. Patrick’s Day, which is a very big alcohol consumption day, anybody that is a designated driver will receive soft drinks at their establishment.”

Glennon added that troopers and members of the staff at both establishments will be handing out coupons so designated drivers can get the soft drinks for free.

Darrin Vaughan, owner of Vaughan’s Pub announced his plans to honor the campaign all year long.

“If somebody brought tin the card and was a designated driver, I got no problems with giving them free sodas throughout the year. It’s not just a holiday weekend thing, it’s an anytime thing for us.”

Kristen Williams, Manager at the Broadway Brewhouse, says it just make sense.

“People want to go out and celebrate and have a safe holiday and there’s also people that go out and don’t celebrate the holiday and want the roads to stay safe. So I think in conjunction with the state highway patrol I think that it’s a great, I guess unity.”

The program will run tonight through early Saturday morning. For more information call Vaughan’s Pub, the Broadway Brewhouse or the Ohio State Highway Patrol.