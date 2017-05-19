Bartender and Bar Charged after Fatal Crash

Mary Alice Reporting:

A New Philadelphia man and business are charged in connection with a January fatal crash.

After tracing the victim back to the local bar, the Ohio Investigative Unit filed criminal charges against 39-year-old Michael Carter for selling or supplying alcohol to an intoxicated person.

In January, the Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a single-vehicle crash resulting in the death of 38-year-old Amanda Milburn, of Gnadenhutten.

Carter is set to be arraigned in May and, if convicted, is facing up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine.

Charges have also been filed against J-N-G Grill, and owner Ron Rosenthal says “we just have to let due process run its course and I am confident we have done nothing wrong”.

Possible penalties could include suspensions, fines, or withdrawal of the liquor permit.

