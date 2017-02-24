Baugh Sentenced to 15 Years

Mary Alice Reporting:

A man found guilty for the attempted murder of a police officer heads to prison.

50-year-old Kenneth Baugh was sentenced Friday by Judge Edward O’Farrell on four counts; attempted murder and firearms specifications.

Uhrichsville Police responded to the June incident on Trenton Avenue where Baugh ran from and then fired three times at Officer Adam Gunnish.

Baugh was sentenced to 15 years in prison, with possible early release after serving 12 years.

Once released he will be under supervision for 5 years.

