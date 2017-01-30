Baugh’s Jury Trial Continues

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A shooting trial continues today for a Uhrichsville man.

The jury was selected Tuesday and had the case in hand by Friday. However; they were unable to reach a verdict.

50-year-old Kenneth Baugh is on trial for the attempted murder of a police officer.

The incident happened back in June, when units responded to a situation at a grocery store on Trenton Avenue. Baugh took off on foot and fired three shots at Officer Adam Gunnish.

No one was injured.

The jury is expected to reconvene today for further deliberation.

