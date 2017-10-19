BCC Opens New Marketplace

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Thursday, October 19th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A new customer experience opens today at Buckeye Career Center’s new Joe Carlisle Marketplace.

Superintendent Bob Alsept says previously when someone order meat or flowers they would have to check-in at the front office and walk through the entire building.

“We feel like it’s going to make our building more secure, it’s going to give us more of a customer experience, and it’s really going to help prepare our students when they move out into jobs in their work field.”

He notes the new marketplace will give the students customer experience and give the public a chance to meet the students.

“They can do some live ordering right there. See the meat in the case, see flowers in the case, and see baked goods. They can interact with the students.”

The Joe Carlisle Marketplace is open starting today and was named in honor of being BCC’s first superintendent. Mr. Carlisle served in the position from 1973 to 1989.

During the school year, hours of operation will be Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday from 8:30am until 1pm.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017