BCI Backlog Slows Local Heroin, Hospice Related Case

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) A backlog of drug cases at BCI is delaying a case accusing a couple of giving heroin to a local hospice patient.

New Philadelphia Police Captain Shawn Nelson confirmed that due to the workload at the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations, the Richfield branch, the department has not been able to send the case against Christopher and Brittany Brown to the grand jury.

“We’ve called for updates on that evidence and learned that they’re currently working on cases that came in the January-February timeframe. So our case is still in line, but probably isn’t going to be tested anytime soon.”

The Gnadenhutten-area couple is accused of providing heroin to Brittany Brown’s father, who was living at a hospice location in the city.

Nelson noted that while it may be a while before BCI supplies final confirmation on the identification of substances found during the investigation, he is confident indictments will be handed down.

Reports confirm the couple also faces similar charges in other local municipalities.

