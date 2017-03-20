Beatriz “Betty” V. Romo – March 16, 2017

Beatriz “Betty” V. Romo, 85, of Dover passed away on Thursday, March 16, 2017.

Born in Leyte, Philippines on May 9, 1931 she was the daughter of the late Pablo and Querica (Verterra) Romo. She was also preceded in death by a brother, sister, and grandson, John Romo.

Betty enjoyed playing Bingo. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover.

She will be sadly missed by her children; Lolita (Edward) Huffman of Florida, Erlinda Patton of Dover, Rogelio Romo of Florida, Sabrina (Charles) Spain of New Mexico, and Jean (Joseph) Ball of Dover; along with 14 grandchildren; Roy J. Patton, James (Harriett) Patton, Robert (Molly) Patton, Edward (Kennedy) Peters, Ted (Jill) Peters, Crissy Morris, Jeaneth R. (Eric) Earley, Rogelio Jr. (Julienne) Romo, Regie (Annbern) Romo, Rodney (Kelly) Scharmack, Richard Scharmack, Michael Ball, Angela (Jamie) Dixon, Marissa Ball (Tasha Konkle), and great-grandchildren; Tony Patton, Drew Patton, Miley Patton, Kai Patton, Tyler Patton, Talon Patton, Olivia Patton, Breanna Patton, Braylon Patton, Fenix Bergamo Ball, Gianna Dixon, Brady Dixon, Kai Scharmack, Patrick Welsh Romo, Eric Ramon Earley Jr., Rogelio Luis Romo III, Jon Railey Romo, Sebastian Romo, Leonardo Damian Romo, Louisiana Berniette Laguna, Lexi Peters, Ryker Peters, Isabel Peters, Sofia Peters, Maxwell Peters, Alexander Peters, and Cole Morris.

A funeral Mass will take place at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Dover on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 1pm with Father Jimmy Hatfield officiating. Immediately following the service, a meal will be served at the Toland-Herzig Monarch Center. The Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover is handling the arrangements. Friends are invited to call at the church on Tuesday from 12pm-1pm.Those unable to attend, or who would like to share a fond memory of Betty may do so by visiting the “obituaries & flowers” link on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Community Hospice Truman House, 716 Commercial Ave SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

