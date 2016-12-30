Beryl I. Crilow – December 28, 2016

Beryl I. Crilow 97 of Sugarcreek died Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at Walnut Hills Nursing Home following a period of declining health.

She was born September 6, 1919 in Orrville to the late Robert and Mary (Miller) Jaberg. She was a cook at Garaway Local Schools for many years and had worked at Dutch Valley Restaurant in Sugarcreek. She was a member of the First Mennonite Church in Sugarcreek and was a member of the Homemakers Guild and Kitchen Committee at the church for many years. She enjoyed embroidering and baking; especially angel food cake and cookies.

She was married to Lloyd E. Crilow on October 26, 1947 and he died on April 29, 1991. She is survived by her sons; Brian (Gay) Crilow of West Lafayette, Leonard (Brenda) Crilow and Lloyd (Becky) Crilow of Sugarcreek and Wayne (Sherry) Crilow of Stone Creek, 6 grandchildren Ryan (Kari) Crilow, Eric Crilow, Julie (David) Kapusinski, Adam (Alexis) Crilow, Kyle (Sheesley) Crilow and Kristen Crilow and 4 great grandchildren Reese and Will Crilow and Maddax and Colt Crilow. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded by 2 brothers Robert Jaberg and Foster Jaberg and 2 sisters Grace Jaberg and Hennrietta Yoder.

Services will be held on Friday, December 30, 2016 at 11:00 AM at Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek with Pastor Mike Cehman officiating. Burial will be in Union Hill Cemetery. Friends may call on Friday from 10-11 AM at the funeral home prior to services. Memorials may be made to the First Mennonite Church in Sugarcreek. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

Smith-Varns

330-852-2141

www.smithfuneral.com