Betty J. Day – January 5, 2017

Betty J. Day, age 91 of Dover, passed away Thursday, January 5, 2017 surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on September 20, 1925 at New Philadelphia, Ohio a daughter of the late Russell Kail and Elizabeth Angus.

She was a 1943 graduate of New Philadelphia Schools. On June 12, 1948, she married her husband of 66 years, the late Jack W. Day.

Betty was employed by General Electric for 26 years until her retirement in 1988. She was a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church at New Philadelphia.

In her spare time, Betty along with her husband Jack, enjoyed traveling throughout the southern states in their motorhome. Some of their favorite vacation destinations were Winter Haven, FL to watch the Cleveland Indians during Spring Training, Myrtle Beach, SC and traveling to Canada to go fishing. Betty was an avid bowler for several years on the GE bowling team. She also loved cooking, especially for her family every Sunday.

Betty is survived by two sons, Jim (Susie) Day and Dennis (Radonna) Day all of New Philadelphia;

a sister, Eileen (William) Peters of Reading, PA; a sister-in-law, Nancy Cole of Orville, Ohio; granddaughters, Jennifer (Jay) Culler, Jackie Day, and Denise (Jeremiah) Proudfoot; grandsons, Daniel (Kelly) Day and Dustin Day; and great-grandchildren, Jackson and Sidney Proudfoot, Leo and Ben Culler and Clayton Day.

In addition to her parents and husband, Betty is preceded in death by her twin infant children, Terry and Sherry Day; a granddaughter, Jessica Day, and brothers, John, Vernon and Robert Kail.

The family will greet guests on Monday, January 9, from 4:00-6:00 PM in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia. Pastor John Long will lead a service celebrating Betty’s life on Tuesday, January 10, at 1:30 PM in the funeral home’s chapel. Burial will follow in the Evergreen Burial Park at New Philadelphia. Following services, all are invited to join the family for a time of food and fellowship in the Geib Family Center.

The family would like to thank the Union Hospital staff, Community Hospice of Tuscarawas County, and the members of Otterbein United Methodist Church for their care and compassion. In turn, memorial contributions in Betty’s name may be directed to Community Hospice, 716 Commercial Avenue SW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663 or to Otterbein United Methodist Church, 156 Beaver Avenue NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

