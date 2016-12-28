Betty J. Incarnato

Betty J. Incarnato, 89, a loving mother, grandmother, and the #1 New Phila Quaker fan, passed away peacefully in Union Hospital at Dover with her loving family by her side on Monday, December 26, 2016 following a period of declining health.

Born in Bowerston on March 8, 1927, she was the daughter of the late John and Lucille (Thompson) Caswell. After graduating from Conotton Valley High School, she married her late husband, Nicholas T. Incarnato on September 27, 1947. She adored being an Incarnato and loved her new family tremendously.

Betty and Nick were blessed with 5 children, Nick, Mark, Matt, Kris and Laurie. Betty’s life was devoted to her husband and children in the early years making sure they were always well cared for and supported. With the birth of each grandchild and great-grandchild, Betty’s heart grew larger and she was overflowing with love and pride with each new addition to her family.

Betty never missed a sporting event or activity that her family participated in, often saying “Red and Black is where it is at!” She loved being with people, whether it was at the YMCA where she swam, lifted weights, and greeted people on the front bench, or at sporting events. She also enjoyed a great find at area garage sales. She was a devoted member of Sacred Heart Church.

She will be deeply missed by her children, Nick (Sherry) Incarnato, Mark Anthony (Gena) Incarnato, Matt (Linda) Incarnato, Kristina (David) Moreland, all of New Philadelphia, and Laurie Landis of Dover; her grandchildren, Nicole (Brian) Sears, Ashley (Christopher) Wagner, Lucas (Hanah) Moreland, Mollie (John) Stephenson, Taylor (Marcus) Mamarella, Tori Moreland, Gabe and Nick Incarnato, Tiffany (Jeff) Cook, Nick (Brook) Incarnato, Jen (Michael) De Bois, Carly Incarnato, and Anthony and Angelina Landis; 12 great-grandchildren; her brother, Jerry (Ruth) Caswell of PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.In addition to her parents and husband, Nick; Betty was preceded in death by her siblings, John Caswell Jr. and Virginia Reeves; and her son-in-law, Brian Landis.

Visitation will be held Friday from 7 to 9 pm and again Saturday from 9:30 to 11:30 am in the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home at New Philadelphia. Father Jeff Coning will celebrate a Mass of Christian Burial in Sacred Heart Church Saturday beginning at noon. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery at New Philadelphia. A meal will be shared in St. Ambrose Hall following the committal service for friends and family.

Memorial contributions in Betty’s memory may be directed to the National Living Organ Donors, 1227 Carmella Dr NW, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663.

