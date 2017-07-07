Betty J. Moss – July 5, 2017

Betty J. Moss , Age 77, of Dover died July 5, 2017 in Community Hospice’s Truman House in New Philadelphia after a long period of declining health.

Born July 1, 1940 in New Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late Thelma(McNutt) France Probst and the late Harry Winfield France.

Betty worked as a nurse’s aide starting out in nursing homes and later as a home health aide.

She is survived by three of her children, Jackie Magill, William (Penny) Dreher, Becky (Dennis) German all of Dover; a sister, Shirley Martin of Florida; grandchildren Damon Baker, Jeremy Howard, Tony Magill, Monica Dreher, Christopher Dreher, Tina (Brian) Lenarz, Robert (Ashley)German and Michael German as well as several great-grandchildren and a loving extended family.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, O. Jerome Moss; brother, Richard Pope; sisters, Mae L Poe, Bessie Brady and Mary Jane France; son, Jon Maurice Tinsler and great-grandson, Christopher Dreher.

In keeping with her wishes there will be no public visitation or services. Cremation care and inurnment will be handled through the Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory at New Philadelphia.

Linn-Hert-Geib Funeral Home & Crematory

116 Second Street NE, New Philadelphia, Ohio 44663

Geib Funeral Service

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622

Geib Pet Crematory

5600 North Wooster Avenue, Dover, Ohio 44622