Bids Awarded for Atwood Park Projects

Mary Alice Reporting:

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) The Muskingum Watershed Conservancy District continues to improve the Atwood Lake Park area.

Administrative Director Barb Bennett announced that one project was awarded to Tucson Inc. of New Philadelphia for almost $230,000.

The campsite sanitary project bid came in 42% below an engineer’s estimate.

Also during Monday’s board meeting a contract was entered with Woolpert Inc. from Dayton. Bennett explains the engineering design contract will be for a 106 RV campsite, including drainage improvements and utility updates.

The design bid was for over $400,000.

