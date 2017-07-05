Bil P. Gallagher – July 2, 2017

Bil P. Gallagher, 88, of New Philadelphia died peacefully at his home on Sunday, July 2, 2017.

Born January 27, 1929 in Akron he was a son of the late William E. and Violet Carrol Gallagher. Bil was also preceded in death by his wife Sandy Gallagher. He proudly served his country with the Air Force during the Korean war, and retired from the Akron Public School System as the OWE Coordinator. Bil loved sports, especially playing golf in his free time.

A wonderful and loving father and grandfather, Bil will be missed by his children, Cathie Lyn Miles and her husband, Bob Dreher of Dover, Bil “Pat” Gallagher of New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Lindsey (Matt), Robert (Renee), Sarah (Jordan); great grandchildren, Ellis Greenwood and Carter Heflin.

Cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover. There are no services or calling hours. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bil may do so by visiting the online obituaries link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Tuscarawas County Humane Society at 1432 Tall Timber Rd NE, New Philadelphia, OH 44663.

Toland-Herzig Funeral Homes & Crematory

803 North Wooster Avenue

Dover, Ohio 44622

330-343-6132

www.tolandherzig.com