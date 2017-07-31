Birney L. McCauley – July 28, 2017

Birney L. McCauley, 94, of Tuscarawas passed away on July 28, 2017 at Schoenbrunn Healthcare. Born April 30, 1923 he was a son of the late James Vernon and Bertha Anna (Spring) McCauley.

Birney is a member of Dennison’s First Church of God. He worked for Evans Clay Co and Superior Clay Co. Birney was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who was very much honored by his children.

On July 26, 1943 he married Betty Alice Devore, she preceded him in death on August 30, 2010. They are survived by daughters, Dixie (Richard) Albaugh, Sandra Mills, Judith (William) Williams, and Rebecca Menefee; sons, James (Nancy) McCauley, Birney (Peg) McCauley, and Kenneth (Caren) McCauley; twelve grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; sister, Virginia Muth; and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by siblings, Kenneth McCauley, Ruth McCauley, Joseph McCauley, Ila Burdette, Wilma Ashton, Nora Brahler, and Florence McCauley; and a son-in-law, Ralph Mills.

Visitation will be held on Sunday from 2 to 4pm. A service officiated by Pastor Jim Wallick will be held on Monday at 11am at the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Burial will follow in Uhrichsville’s Union Cemetery. Those wishing to honor his memory by a charitable contribution to Dennison First Church of God are encouraged to do so.

