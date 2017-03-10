Blaze Damages Strasburg Rental Home

Mary Alice Reporting:

Multiple fire departments battled a fire for several hours Friday afternoon.

Strasburg Fire Chief Dan Varner says they were called to the blaze on 9th Street around 3:15pm. They found fire coming from three sides of the two-story home, which was fueled by containers of pressurized oxygen that had gone off.

Varner comments firefighters were also met with heavy smoke, and adds when the blaze started a woman was inside the home.

“Was actually smoking at the time and had accidentally caught some things on fire, she evacuated the building.”

The woman received injuries to her hand and arm, and was transported to Union Hospital.

Estimated damage cost to the house is $50,000 and content damage is around $30,000.

