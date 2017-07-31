Blaze Destroys Dennison Garage

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 31st) Dennison, Ohio – An investigation is underway after a fire ripped through a garage in Dennison Saturday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to 91 Taylor Avenue around 2:17 p.m. for a fully engulfed fire.

Officials say flames coming from the detached garage damaged two neighboring homes and melted the siding.

The blaze was extinguished in about ten minutes, but not before flames and smoke caused roughly $20,000 in damage.

No one was injured.

A cause remains under investigation by the state fire marshal’s office.

