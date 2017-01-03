Blood Donation Encouraged in January

Mary Alice Reporting:

January is recognized as National Blood Donation month.

American Red Cross Account Manager Ramsey Rae explains the need for blood donation is always constant.

Rae explains there are some steps you need to take when donating blood. Before donating make sure you get a good night sleep and eat well. After donating, take time to rehydrate before leaving the donation site. He adds to bring identification with you, either a driver’s license, or if donating on a campus your college id.

He says there are many advantages to donating blood, including the mini physical that checks your blood pressure and iron levels.

For more information go to redcrossblood.org.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2016