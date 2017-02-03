Bloody Car Abandoned After Crash

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Warwick Township, Ohio) Deputies are investigating an apparent accident on U.S. Rt 36 early Friday morning.

According to reports, a deputy came across a disabled vehicle with the hazard lights on just West of Hooker Drive.

The deputy determined the vehicle had crashed into the guardrail.

He noted damage to the car, a shattered passenger side window and a moderate amount of blood on the interior of the vehicle.

However; no one was found at the scene or in the area.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is now handling the investigation.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017