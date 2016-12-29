BMV Title Offices Close for System Upgrade

Mary Alice Reporting:

A statewide system upgrade will cause Title Office in Tuscarawas to close for the weekend.

The offices in New Philadelphia and Uhrichsville will be closed Friday through January 2nd.

Ohio Bureau of Moto Vehicles Registrar Don Petit explains the existing system has been in place for 16 years, and this will be a significant hardware upgrade.

Petit adds most people shouldn’t have to worry about a title deadline, unless your 30 day tag is about to expire from a vehicle purchased at the end of November or early December.

