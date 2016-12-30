Board Appoints Acting Coroner

Mary Alice Reporting:

A temporary Tuscarawas County coroner is now appointed.

County Coroner James Hubert, despite being re-elected this past November, resigned effective December 31st.

In order to avoid experiencing any amount of time without a county coroner, commissioners temporarily appointed Dr. Jeff Cameron to the position.

The Democratic Central Committee will select a permanent replacement by January 25th.

Dr. Cameron will take the oath of office this (Friday) afternoon.

