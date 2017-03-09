Body Found in Coshocton County

Michaela Madison Reporting

(Coshocton County, Ohio) An investigation is underway after a woman’s body was found in Coshocton County.

Officials say a man was driving through Pike Township when he located the body a short distance off the roadway in a small wooded area.

BCI and the Coshocton County Coroner were called to the scene to investigate was sheriff’s deputies call a questionable death.

The woman’s body was taken to the Licking County Coroner’s office where an autopsy will be completed.

At times time, investigators have determined the woman was in her late 20s, but they are not releasing her name until the family can be notified.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017