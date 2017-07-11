BOE Receives New Voting Machines

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July, 11) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The Tuscarawas County Board of Elections Office is now stocked with new voting machines.

Director Allan Sayre confirmed the agency is leasing 61 machines for the next eight years for roughly $1.2 million.

He explained the plastic parts for the old machines were beginning to break down and replacements aren’t being made.

The old machines were given to Lucas County as part of an agreement. Lucas County officials plan to use working parts from those machines to help maintain their current machines.

With the new machines in Tuscarawas County, voters will scan their own paper ballots and if there is a mistake, the scanner will kick the ballot. Voters would then make the correction and resubmit the ballot.

Sayre says the new machines are expected to be up and running by the November 7th General Election.

