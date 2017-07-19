Boil Alert Extended for Tusky

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 18th) Tuscarawas, Ohio – A boil order issued Monday in the Village of Tuscarawas is extended for another day.

The alert began at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning after crews finished replacing a water line valve along Main Street.

According to village officials, the boil order will remain in effect until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.

Only those along Main Street between Cherry Street and School Street are affected.

The Village will issue another notification once the boil alert is lifted.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017