Boil Alert Extended for Tusky

Michaela Madison Reporting
(July 18th) Tuscarawas, Ohio – A boil order issued Monday in the Village of Tuscarawas is extended for another day.
The alert began at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning after crews finished replacing a water line valve along Main Street.
According to village officials, the boil order will remain in effect until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday.
Only those along Main Street between Cherry Street and School Street are affected.
The Village will issue another notification once the boil alert is lifted.
