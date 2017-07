Boil Alert Lifted in Tuscarawas

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 18th) Tuscarawas, Ohio – The Village of Tuscarawas is now lifting a boil alert that’s been in place since Monday.

The order was issued at 11:00 a.m. Monday morning after crews finished replacing a water line valve along Main Street.

Only those along Main Street between Cherry Street and School Street were affected.

Following two extensions, the boil alert is no longer in place.

