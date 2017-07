Bomb Threat Reported at City Hall

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 19th) Coshocton County, Ohio – Coshocton City Hall was briefly evacuated on Wednesday after reports of a bomb.

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office and the Fire Department were on scene before noon to assess the situation. Assistance from the Columbus Fire Bomb Squad was requested as mutual aid to conduct a sweep of the building.

Further details about the incident have not been made available at this time.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017