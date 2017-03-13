Bonds Sold, Architect Hired for Dover School

Mary Alice Reporting:

Steady progress is being made for the new Dover High School.

Superintendent Carla Birney says the short-term bonds were sold in December saving the district $500,000 over the life of the bond.

Construction manager to oversee the project is Hammond Construction in Canton.

Birney adds 15 of the 16 properties needed have been purchased. Negotiations still continues with the Dairy Queen owners. Plans continue to begin demolition by this summer.

As the progress continues community members are asked to help design the future school. Birney explains the first meeting is being held Monday at 6:30pm in the High School cafeteria.

The plan is to open the new High School at the beginning of the 2019 school year.

