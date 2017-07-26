Brian Gerber – July 24, 2017

Brian Gerber 62, of Sugarcreek, Ohio died peacefully Monday, July 24, 2017 in Union Hospital after a short illness.

He was born June 12, 1955 in Millersburg to the late Myron and Nina (Miller) Gerber. He graduated from Hiland High School in 1973 and farmed the family farm until he was forced to retire in 2012 due to declining health. He then enjoyed serving his Amish neighbors as a taxi driver. Brian was a lifelong member of Walnut Creek Mennonite Church and a former sexton of the church cemetery for many years. He made several short term mission trips to Guatemala which were the highlight of his life. He was an avid supporter of the Holmes County 4-H program serving as an advisor for the Skillful Squeezers Club for many years. He also enjoyed pulling his Farmall and John Deer tractors at the Holmes County Fair. During his retirement years he became a collector of model tractors.

Surviving are a brother Kenneth (Marjory) Gerber of Millersburg, a sister Rebecca (Levi) Miller of Winesburg and his five nieces and nephews; Dr. Teresa (David) Hoxworth, Craig (Mary) Gerber, Jayne (Isaac) Barnes, Philip Miller and Steven (Lydia) Miller.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 11:00 AM at the Walnut Creek Mennonite Church with Pastor Don Hamsher officiating. Burial will follow in the Cherry Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call on Wednesday (Today) 4-8 PM at the Church. Arrangements are being handled by Smith-Varns Funeral Home in Sugarcreek. Memorials may be made to Walnut Creek Mennonite Church PO Box 182 Walnut Creek, Ohio 44687. For those unable to attend please visit the funeral home’s website to share a memory and sign the guest register.

