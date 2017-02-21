Brian Scott McAbier – February 18, 2017

Brian Scott McAbier, 29, of Gnadenhutten, passed away on Saturday February 18, 2017, at Community Hospice in New Philadelphia. Born December 10, 1987 in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, he was a son of Paul H. and K (Carpenter) McAbier of Gnadenhutten. He is also survived by his sister, Kelli (Levi) Naylor; nieces, Kendelle and McKenzie Naylor; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his brother, Adam McAbier; paternal grandfather, Lester McAbier; paternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Edna and Harold Fankhauser; maternal grandfather, Raymond Carpenter; and maternal grandmother and step-grandfather, Gladys and Earl Ohler.

Brian was a resident of Gnadenhutten for most of his life and a 2006 graduate of Indian Valley High School. He then attended Kent State University Tuscarawas. He loved to play video games, watch wrestling, and go to movies with friends, and was a fan of “The Walking Dead”.

Services, officiated by Pastor Seth Filburn, will be held at 11am on Wednesday, February 22, in the R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home in Dennison. Interment will follow in Gnadenhutten-Clay Union Cemetery in Gnadenhutten. Visitation will be 5-7pm on Tuesday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to Community Hospice.

Brian’s family wish to express their sincere gratitude to the many people who helped to make his life easier, especially during his final illness. They include his longtime caregivers, Mike Kosegi and Joe Sutler; Dr. Wayne Gross; Stephanie DeVault, CNP; Dr. Christine Samsa; the staff of Riverside Manor; and everyone at Community Hospice.

R.K. Lindsey Funeral Home, Inc.

(740) 922-1970

www.lindseyfh.com