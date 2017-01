Bridal Expo Comes to PAC

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Tuscarawas County Bridal Expo returns Saturday afternoon at the Performing Arts Center.

Expo Coordinator Dalene Baker says the expo will have information on everything needed to plan your wedding from start to finish.

There will be 44 vendors to help plan your wedding, including bakers, florists, and DJ’s.

Returning this year is the three fashion shows. Times for those are 2:30pm, 3:30pm, 4:30pm.

The free expo is from 2pm to 5pm.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017