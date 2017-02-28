Bridge Building Contest Winners Announced

Mary Alice Reporting:

Winners have been chosen for the regional bridge building contest at Kent State Tuscarawas.

The contest with the Engineering Technology Department was for area high school students, and participating schools included Claymont, Dover, New Philadelphia, and Tuscarawas Valley.

142 individual bridges were submitted.

First place was awarded to Ryder Triplett from Claymont and second place went to Nate Ackerman from Tuscarawas Valley.

Triplett and Ackerman will be able to compete in the International Contest in Texas.

All students were given an award for participating.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017