Brock Seth Schenker – July 28, 2017

Brock Seth Schenker, 33, of Strasburg, passed away Friday, July 28, 2017 at Union Hospital.

Born in Glendale, West Virginia on February 21, 1984, he was the son of Judy Schenker of Strasburg and the late Todd Schenker.

Brock was a graduate of Strasburg-Franklin High School and enjoyed visual arts, boxing, cooking, and gardening and serving others. He will long be remembered for his kind and brave spirit. He will be deeply missed by his family including his mother, Judy; his siblings, Patricia (Michael) Bogard of Adair, OK, Tim (Nataly) Schenker of Tulsa, OK, Travis (Andrea) Schenker of Uhrichsville, his twin sister, Sarah (Paul) Miller of Berlin, Jim (Serria) Troyer of Columbus, and Ron (Jennifer) Troyer of Columbus; his daughters, Brynn Amora and Serenity Amelia; his maternal grandmother, Alma Mullet of Walnut Creek; in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. In addition to his father, Brock was preceded in passing by his maternal grandfather, Emanuel Mullet.

Visitation will be held in the Geib Funeral Center at Dover on Wednesday from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m. A service celebrating Brock’s life will be held in the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 11:30 am with visitation one hour prior to the service. A reception will follow the service in Geib’s hospitality center.

Memorial contributions in Brock’s memory may be directed to New Destiny Treatment Ctr of Clinton, OH .



