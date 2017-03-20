Brown, Portman, Stabenow Partner in Manufacturing Bill

Michaela Madison Reporting

Senators Rob Portman, Debbie Stabenow and Sherrod Brown are working together to propose bipartisan legislation.

The Senators explain that the Promoting More Americana Manufacturing Jobs Act is designed to clarify the domestic manufacturing tax deduction for U.S. manufacturers.

The legislation clarifies the intent of Congress in enacting the domestic manufacturing deduction of the tax code to ensure that in contract manufacturing situations, any party to the arrangement that makes a substantial contribution to the manufacture of goods through U.S. employees, is entitled to claim the deduction.

Senator Portman explains that “The legislation will help ensure our tax code encourages good-paying manufacturing jobs right here in the United States.”

Senator Brown adds “When U.S. manufactures provide American jobs with good benefits, they should be rewarded.”

