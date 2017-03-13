Bryan L. Stress – March 5, 2017

Bryan L. Stress, 54, of Dundee died Sunday, March 5, 2017 in the Community Hospice Truman House.

Born December 3, 1962 in Dover he was a son of the late Robert and Ruthie Flynn Stress. Bryan was also preceded in death by a sister, Brenda Keffer and nephew, Trevor Martin.

Bryan had worked at Starlight Workshop and was a member of the Dundee Church of God. He enjoyed sports, and participated in the Special Olympics and Tuscarawas County Rockets basketball team. Bryan also loved fishing, polishing his car, watching TV Land and spending time with his family.

He is survived by his siblings, Brad (Wendy) Stress of Sugarcreek, Rita (Gary) Boyd, Pat Stevens, Theresa (Ron) Lower, Melissa Schlegel and his second mother, Ruby Stress all of Dundee. Bryan is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, March 13 at 11:00 am in the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home and Crematory at Dover with Pastor Duane Wilbur officiating. Interment will be in the East Lawn Cemetery at Sugarcreek. Friends can call at the funeral home on Sunday from 2-4 pm. Those wishing to express their fondest memories of Bryan may do so by visiting the online obituaries and flowers link on the funeral homes website.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Community Hospice Truman House.

