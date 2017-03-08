Buckeye Career Center Hosts Career Carnival

Michaela Madison Reporting

(New Philadelphia, Ohio) Eight graders from around the county are continuing to get hands-on experience in a variety of careers this week.

Frank Polen, Curriculum Director at Buckeye Career Center explained this is the second annual Career Carnival.

The program includes all eleven of Buckeye’s partner schools plus Tuscarawas Central Catholic students. The students explore the 32 programs within 16 different pathways on campus.

Each student chooses five pathways to learn more about.

Community leaders within each of the pathways then offer hands-on demonstrations for students to experience.

“Today’s youth is certainly more into what they get to do than what they get to hear. Many of them, because of the technology world that they have grown up in are more hands-on learners.”

The event began on Monday and runs through Friday.

