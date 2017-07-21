Buckeye Career Center Manufacturing Camps Wrap Up

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 21st) New Philadelphia, Ohio – The manufacturing camp at Buckeye Career Center wraps up today.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown of Ohio is a major player in bringing the camp to Tuscarawas County.

“Done it now for five years. We’ve held manufacturing camps around the state. We have local sponsors and we work with local groups.”

Senator Brown explained that the camps give students more options.

“If they want to become an engineer, there’s a lot of different options for skills they can learn,” Brown added, “To begin to learn and have their interest peaked at these manufacturing camps.”

The camp was held July 18th through July 21st for students entering 7th and 8th grade.

