Business Puts Recovering Addicts to Work

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 25th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A new business is taking a new approach in the battle against the local drug epidemic.

Kris Lemmon, with the Ezekiel Project, explained that his inspiration for the effort came through a personal experience.

“So, I’m a recovering addict. I’ve been clean off drugs for two years but it took almost a year before I was introduced, you know at the age of 38, to this idea of purpose. Sort of this missing component to the recovery process.”

Rick Arredondo, also with the Ezekiel Project, adds the goal is to put recovering addicts to work so they can re-claim their lives.

“We feel like as a profit company we can create commerce for our town by repurposing people that were basically discarded and that are living off the government or some kind of welfare. They can earn a fair wage.” Arredondo added, “High tide raises all boats and if we can create an example for other small businesses to follow then we can be more than just encourages, we can be life changers.”

The screen printing company is located on Ashwood Lane in New Philadelphia.

Those interested in getting involved in the Ezekiel Project in any way can reach out by liking the company’s Facebook page or by calling 330-432-8482.

