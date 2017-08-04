After a cancellation last year, HOF game this year a success

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and it’s surroundings have undergone many changes recently. The Hall of Fame village which is currently under a $700 million construction, and of course the new Tom Benson HOF Stadium. The latter of which was on display Thursday night to football enthusiasts from all over the country, the majority Cowboy fans. The day started with the unveiling of the new of Johnson Controls Hall of Fame Logo & Dedication of Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, and it ended with a 20-18 Dallas Cowboys victory over the Arizona Cardinals. Fans were happy to see professional football back in Canton after last years game between Green Bay and Indianapolis was cancelled due to poor field conditions. No stars for either team were in action last evening, as many of the back ups had a chance to shine. Dover High School football players were on hand selling programs, and catching some of the action as well.

The HOF game was just a precursor to Enshrinement Week. Thanks to the Parkway Auto Superstore in Dover, WTUZ BIG Z Sports will have coverage all weekend long from Canton. Media Day is Friday followed by the Gold Jacket Dinner. Saturday brings the Grand Parade and Enshrinement Ceremony, where the Hall will welcome 7 new members. Sunday caps it all off with the Enshrinees Roundtable and the Concert for legends back at the stadium.

