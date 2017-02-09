Candidates Lose Ballot Position

Mary Alice Reporting:

Three candidates have been tossed from the Primary Election.

Tuscarawas Board of Election Director Allen Sayer explained petitions were certified on Wednesday, and three petitions were not completed correctly.

The council candidates affected are Ronald Miller for Uhrichsville, Travis Pollock for Newcomerstown, and Seth Swegheimer for New Philadelphia. They will not be eligible to register as a write-in candidate.

Voter registration deadline for the primary is in April.

