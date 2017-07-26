Canton Drug Arrests Good for Tuscarawas County

Michaela Madison Reporting

(July 26th) New Philadelphia, Ohio – A warrant sweep that netted nearly a dozen drug-related arrests in Canton proves to be good news for Tuscarawas County.

New Philadelphia Police Chief Michael Goodwin explained that while his agency wasn’t directly involved, any roundup like this is good for the local drug enforcement effort.

“The majority of the drugs that are coming into our area are coming from the Canton/Akron area. Canton just is 26 minutes up the road from us and it’s on a major interstate. So, anytime they can take anybody off the streets is a blessing for us.”

Chief Goodwin noted the likely links to Tuscarawas County, “I’m sure if they would dig into this that they would see that there are some connections to Tuscarawas County. The drugs that are coming into our area are coming from outside of the area.”

Chief Goodwin explained evidence of the strengthening partnership among agencies across the state.

“This is probably the best in a long time that all the agencies, whether it’s been the federal, the state, county and local have been working together. Because we know we can’t solve this problem on our own. The drugs just do not stop at the cooperation limit sign at Dover, New Philadelphia.”

Chief Goodwin reminded residents to always report suspicious activity, “Please call us. Then we can check it out. We can follow up on it with our detectives. If it’s outside of our area, we certainly then can pass it on to our partnering agencies. We certainly would rather know about something before it happens than after it happens.”

On Tuesday, a multi-agency effort including the Stark County Sheriff’s Office, the FBI, ATF and the Canton Police Department lead to the arrests of 11 people on charges ranging from corrupt activity and aggravated drug trafficking.

