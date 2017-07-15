Car Break-Ins Reported in Bolivar

Mary Alice Reporting:

(July, 15th) Bolivar, Ohio – Multiple car break-ins have been reported in the Village of Bolivar.

The Police Department is asking residents to make sure you lock your vehicle doors.

Police are also reminding you to not leave any valuables in a vehicle and that if you do be sure to take the time to cover up the item.

Reports indicate the break-ins have been in the Canal Street and Park Avenue area at this time.

Additional areas where reports of vehicles are being broken into include outside of Bolivar limits along Sherman Street.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bolivar Police Department.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017