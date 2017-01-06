Car Fire at Dover High

Mary Alice Reporting:

Dover Fire Crews responded to an auto fire at Dover High School Friday afternoon.

Captain Mosser explains when units arrived just after 12:00 they found smoke coming from a 2002 Honda Accord. He says school personnel were able to stop the blaze with a fire extinguisher, preventing the fire from spreading to other vehicles.

The blaze was contained to the engine compartment, which was destroyed.

Mosser adds no one was injured and a cause could be from a number of things, including overheating or electrical.

