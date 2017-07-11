Car Travels into Wooded Area, No Injuries Reported

Mary Alice Reporting:

(Dover, Ohio) No injuries are reported after a vehicle drifted off I-77 due to the rainy weather.

State Highway Patrol Trooper Jeremy Grubb explained Frederick Morocco was traveling northbound on I-77 near mile post 86 when the accident occurred around 5pm on Monday.

“At about that time the weather was raining very hard. He was traveling north in the right lane when his vehicle hydroplaned, drifted off the right side of the road, and into some trees.”

He added that no one was injured and police issued Morocco a citation for failure to control.

Copyright WTUZ Radio Inc., 2017