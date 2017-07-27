Carl L. Paulun – July 22, 2017

Carl L. Paulun, 79, of New Philadelphia passed away, July 22, 2017 at Union Hospital in Dover following a sudden illness.

Born in Guernsey, Ohio, he was the son of the late William and Lillie (Wilson) Paulun. In 1989 he was preceded in death by his first wife, Dorothy Paulun. He was also preceded in death by his sister; Marjorie Jeffries; two brothers, Lester Paulun and Roger Paulun; and daughter in-law, Jennifer Paulun.

Carl joined the United States Army in August of 1961 and was honorably discharged in August of 1963. He began working for Tusco Display in Gnadenhutten where he worked for forty-five and half years. He retired in 2001.

On December 16, 1989 he married Grace Renicker, who survives. He was a member of the New Philadelphia American Legion, and was active at the Tuscarawas County Senior Center. He attended Church. Carl was a published writer; writing three books over the years. He also loved talent shows and enjoyed open mic nights at the Daily Grind. He was an avid sports fan and followed the Browns, Indians, Buckeyes, and Cavs.

In addition to his wife, Grace, he will be sadly missed by his children; Penny (Bud) Ackerman of New Philadelphia, Mark Paulun (fiance’, Margaret Cutright) of Dover; three brothers, Gary (Jeanetta) Paulun, David (Sandy) Paulun of Port Washington, and Dan (Linda) Paulun of West Lafayette; along with two grandchildren, Tony and Matthew Ackerman (fiance’, Jennifer Dennison.)

In honoring Carl’s wishes, cremation has been entrusted to the Toland-Herzig Funeral Home & Crematory in Dover. A memorial service will take place on Thursday, July 27, 2017 at 1:00pm with Pastor Ron Heasley officiating. Friends are invited to call at the funeral home on Thursday from 11:00-1:00pm. Inurnment will take place at Holmes Church Cemetery near Roswell. Following the service of committal, a meal will be served at Roxford United Methodist Church.

To sign an online guest book for Carl, visit his obituary link on the funeral home’s website.

Memorial contributions can be made to an organization of the donor’s choice.

