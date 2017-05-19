Carrollton Begins Construction for New School

Mary Alice Reporting:

The Carrollton Exempted Village School District broke ground on a new building for grades 6th through 12th.

Director of Programs Ed Robinson says it’s a $38 million dollar building project.

“It’s a projected that’s funded on the school’s behalf, totally, by an enterprise zone agreement, which is a fancy term for a tax abatement, from Carroll County Energy.”

Robinson explains the Elementary school was built in 1912, three other buildings were built in the 1920’s, and the newest building is the High School which was built in 1952.

The architect for the new building is Lesko from Cleveland and the construction team is Shook Touchstone.

Ground breaking took place Thursday and completion for the project is expected by spring 2019.

