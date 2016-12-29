Catherine Marie Mouer – December 23, 2016

Catherine Marie Mouer, 93, a resident of Newcomerstown for the past several years, formerly of Barberton and Akron, passed away Friday evening, December 23, in the Riverside Manor Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Newcomerstown.

Catherine was born in Akron on July 12, 1923, a daughter of the late Walter F. and Letha Butler Schick. She was a graduate of Akron South High School, class of 1941. Catherine was a retired employee of the B. F. Goodrich Company, Akron, where she worked for over 30 years as a key punch operator. She was a member of the Community Church of Portage Lakes, where she served as a deacon. She also belonged to the Order of the Eastern Star (O E S), Akron, and served as a volunteer for the Haven of Rest Ministries, Akron.

Catherine was preceded in death by her husband, David W. Mouer, who died in October, 2001. Catherine and David were married in 1943. Also deceased are her three sisters and their husbands, Martha Leora and Ison Cecil Beckley, Akron, Geraldine Schick and Edward Harvey, Akron, and Mabel Schick and John Fox, Chesterland, a niece, Cheryl (Mrs. Gary) Palmer, Colorado Springs, Colorado, three nephews, Robert Harvey, Eldon Fox, and Phillip Fox, and a great nephew, Tyler Palmer.Catherine is survived by numerous nieces and nephews and their families.